Enjoying the Rust en Ruimte mini-campsite: “It already looks a bit like Belgium here”

Nestled in the heart of the Brabant countryside, you will find the Rust en Ruimte mini campsite in Mariahout. Visitors appreciate the wide view over the meadows and of course the peace and quiet. A couple from the Utrecht region sit in front of the tent with chopsticks and two glasses of white wine. “We’re staying here because we’ll be visiting friends in the area, but it’s wonderful here.”

Wiegert Wiegebos from Kampen has just pitched his tent: “We come from the far north and it’s very flat here, it’s really nice to be here. Wiegert is happy with Brabant and Brabanders: “Just the fun. People are easy going, but a little different from back home. The people of the North are further away, ”explains the retired trucker. “It already looks a bit like Belgium here,” he says. He immediately asks how far we still have to go to reach our neighbors to the south and whether gasoline is much cheaper there. Like many campers, Wiegert brought the bikes with him: “I was a cyclist, so cycling is familiar to me and you can cycle beautifully here.”

Wiegert sets up the tent

According to Wiegert, you’ll find like-minded people at a mini campsite: “Those really big hobby factories of ‘Is everyone happy?I don’t care about that. This morning, when I arrived here, there were immediately people who wanted to help me, even if they didn’t know me at all.” Wiegert is also an ornithologist and you have come to the right place at the Rust en Ruimte mini campsite: “I have binoculars with me and at night you can even see deer here. “Yes, I think it’s very beautiful here .”

“We don’t need campsites with all kinds of activities.”