How awake is the University of Groningen?

The Woke Meter uses seven criteria to assess whether the university is concerned about racism and social injustice against minorities. The seven Ws are:

Is everyone welcome at the university?

Is English the language of instruction at university?

Is excellence discouraged?

Decolonize: Is the university taking steps to “decolonize”?

Are there “servants of diversity” at the university?

Is there a safe space at the university?

Are there measures to hire more women?

Everyone is welcome: fortunately, we are already seeing an upward trend. In 2019, the RUG was still very old-fashioned – Paul Cliteur was then allowed to speak at ‘La Nuit de la Philosophie’, despite objections. fi. Fortunately, it is different today. dr. Tjeerd Andringa was suspended from all classes he taught before the research because he overstepped the mark during the ‘Critical Thinking’ class. Cancel first, then investigate. Nice woke up!

English only: The code of conduct for the official language and the attention to international character are neat, but we are still allowed to speak Dutch in the corridors. And this international student must be able to handle all that?!

Cum laude and enough women?

Excel: Not only cum laude, but also selective honors programs. And the pressure of studies for students? Have you ever thought of that? The VU, on the other hand, who has decided to completely abolish cum laude so as not to push students into burnout. Yes, Groningen can still suck that.

Enough women? More than 28% of the 400 teacher-researchers are women. This is a place in the middle bracket of Dutch universities, dear rector. Look 338 kilometers to the south, they are just 32%! And to think that the Open University, a bit like the LAW of science, with its 42%, largely stands out from everyone. It’s all a bit embarrassing.

