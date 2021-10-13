Dutch home player

Although he was born and raised in the frenzy of Dutch football, the sport did not impress Ryan den Holtcher.

Instead, he was obsessed with American football because he watched his older brother play. When he was eleven he played the game. He wanted a close relationship with the body of the game and the team.

“I loved it,” Brigadier-General Hölcher said. “I realized that it doesn’t matter how big or how strong you are. If you have the heart and the passion, you can play and win.

He grew up in De El Haj in the Netherlands and said it was strange that some friends and relatives showed so little interest in football.

In the summer, 22-year-old Den Holcher left his homeland and enrolled in Cisco College in the slums of rural California. A month later, the new student started the September 3 season in a football uniform. Writer vs. Diablo Valley.

to have effect

Weighing six feet and 245 pounds, Dean Holcher quickly impressed coaches and teammates with his size, athleticism and dedication to performing at a high level. As a roster, he has become one of Eagle’s best defensive players and a valuable starter.

In just five games, he led the team with an average of six tackles per game, including 26 teams in singles and 30 overall. Ten holes with three sacks, forced interception and theft.

At home on October 2, COS 31-7 defeated West Hills Colinga for the first time. He played his best game of the season, with 12 singles records and one sack.

Nutson is thrilled to be a member of the Den Hulsher Eagles.

“He’s a great player and he works hard,” he said.

Dean Holcher said he appreciates the strength and speed of his competition because it motivates him to do more.

“You always have to keep your head up. They are faster than at home. The players are tall and very good. You always have to be prepared. ”

old link

How did Dean Holcher get to COS? Well, there is a Dutch connection.

When Knutson was defensive coordinator at West Hills Colinga, he trained a lineman named Dylan Booker of the Netherlands. He then played at the University of North Dakota.

Packer wrote to Nutson in the spring that a player he knew from the Netherlands wanted the chance to play in the United States and would be a good candidate for the offer.

Enthusiastically, Nutson started calling Den Hulsher and gave him the chance to play for the Eagles.

According to Knutson, having players from different backgrounds and different life experiences is a “football team”.

It exposes them to other cultures and opens the eyes, hearts and minds of players to different lifestyles.

“They feel like when you get to the pool you’re the only one,” Knutson said. “You are all working together for a common goal. He begins to understand. It’s one of the reasons I love football. ”

great ambitions

Den Hulsher, Nutson said, is a “sponge” ready for hard, honest work. He quickly adapted to American sports and hopes to enter Division I of the NCAA.

However, Division 1 schools are usually not called until a player’s sophomore year begins so they can make a decision at the end of the season, Knutson said. Will he stay with COS for another year and improve his inventory, or will he be promoted to NAIA or NCAA Division 2 or Division 3 if they bid at the end of this season? ?

Nutson said that while Den Hulsher has good natural skills and a good height, his desire to learn and ride to improve himself makes him special.

“Ryan is very excited and wants to improve every day,” he said. “He’s taking the opportunity he has.

Football in the Netherlands

Den Holcher has played with the Hague Riders, who play in major competitions. However, this is an amateur football team made up of people of all ages, who play mostly for fun.

When Den Holcher liked to play at home, he said the level of competition was not as high as in the United States. He said he wanted the opportunity to learn what it takes to play at a higher level.

After high school, while playing soccer, he worked as a bar manager and office worker and still fulfills his dream of playing soccer in the United States. When Nutson called he knew he had a chance.

He said he helped his family support him fully when he left home to pursue his dream.

He said, “They’re one hundred percent behind me.” “They told me to do what I could. I didn’t mean to hit them. ”

I feel at home

Early on, Nutson said Den Hulsher was the perfect fit for him. He said he had a good and loving personality. The coach said everyone wanted to be near him.

This is not the first time that Den Holcher has taught in the United States.

At seventeen, he was a transfer student in Kentucky. This experience helped him fully prepare for his return to the United States. He said players and coaches were welcome at COS from the start.

He remembered the first day he came to Cisco County. A group of soldiers took him to Wal-Mart to decorate the rooms with pillows and sheets.

“They are the best team,” said Dean Holcher. “They helped me, made sure I had everything. They really made me feel at home.

He hopes to transfer to a four-year school to study physiotherapy.

Dean Holcher is inspired by his trainers and the precision he advises and trains to improve his performance.

For now, he is enjoying the season. At the end of the season, he will talk to his coaches about his future.

“Coming here is a big commitment,” said Dean Holcher. “It’s a lot of money, so I work hard every day to make sure I pay 100 percent. I am absolutely sure of it. ”

Bill Choi covers sports and general news for the Cisco Daily News Network / Mount Shasta Herald / USA Today.