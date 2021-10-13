The Allianz Regatta sailing competition moves from Medemblik to Almere

Since 1985 the Dutch sailing event for the Olympic classes under various names has taken place in the IJsselmeer near the town of Medemblik in North Holland. The regatta is now moving to Almere and should be part of the new Dutch Water Week to train, which all kinds of water related events can join.

“We are extremely grateful to Medemblik for the crucial role it has played in the development of our sport,” said Arno van Gerven, director of Watersportverbond. “The regatta is leading and innovative and we want to stay that way.” To make sure, the World Cup competition moves to Flevoland. The first edition in Almere is from May 27 to June 5, 2022.

Sailor Marit Bouwmeester, who has won silver, gold and bronze in Laser Radial at the last three Games, will become the ambassador of the Allianz Regatta. “Sailing has given me a lot, so I would like to give something back for the sport, for the young people and for the Allianz Regatta,” said Friezin, 33. “As an ambassador, I will be committed to guaranteeing the quality of the participants’ pitch, for the organization and I want to involve young people more. Because they are the future of this fantastic sport. This is where I will work. with all the people in the years to come. love and fun for that. “