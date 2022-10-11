Dtv News – Turnoss move to Dommelstraat hall canceled

The Osse Turnoss gymnastics club is not moving to the industrial area of ​​Elzenburg. On Monday, the president enthusiastically announced that he had found temporary space on the Dommelstraat. When the association came to collect the key, the owner withdrew from the agreement anyway.



“Unfortunately, the joy was short-lived,” says chairman Joris Teulings. “Initially, the owner had another idea of ​​what we were going to do there. It does not fit with the activities of the other tenants. As an entrepreneur, I can understand that he is not waiting for About forty athletes spend six days in the space from 4 to 9 am during the week.”

Turnoss must find a new solution to make a place for himself in the period of the Wheelchair Tennis World Cup. Second, the club cannot use its permanent home in the Rusheuvel sports hall. Sitting still for a few weeks is not an option for the association, as important competitions are brewing for gymnasts and trampoline jumpers in the winter.

A location is not simply found. “We still have some limitations,” says Teulings. The floor is 14 by 14 square meters. And certainly trampoline jumpers need a little height. If anyone in Ossen has any advice, they can contact Turnos .