A cool game room for gamer and vlogger Sil
Sil is an avid gamer and vlogger. He wants to be able to do both hobbies in his room, but right now the room doesn’t have much atmosphere yet. In addition, there is still a lack of storage space to store your belongings. Vanessa, Sil’s mother, called in the DIY team. Martine and Evelien will transform the room into a real games room where you can also vlog and study.
A large closet with plenty of storage space
Evelien is an interior stylist and created a design for Sil’s bedroom with Martine. They listened carefully to the wishes and therefore designed a large closet with plenty of storage space and a very cool chill corner. She also designed two desks in the bedroom. This way, Sil can play games on one desk and do his homework on the other desk without being distracted by his gaming computer.
Martine makes this piece of furniture with an undercoat. It is a plank of wood that is normally used as a floor slab or roof decking. It’s a rough plate with quite a bit of sanding in it. That’s why she sands both sides very well so that Sil can’t hurt himself or ruin his clothes.
Wall decoration
The wall is painted with a rectangle that extends above the ceiling. The rectangle takes on a beautiful red color, which really becomes an eye-catcher in the room. To paint the rectangle with sharp edges, a laser line and masking tape are used. The seam between the masking tape and the ceiling was sealed with a painter’s kit, making the line super tight.
The other walls take on a beautiful gray color. Evelien also does two very cool murals with controllers and his name, which fit perfectly into the gaming theme of the room.
Relaxation area
Martine makes two half-moons with the scraps of wood. It connects them together so you get a kind of skate track shape. This is the base of the seat. This is then placed in the large closet, so you create a nice seat in the storage closet. On the right side of the cupboard is the desk where Sil can quietly do his homework.
room divider
A sturdy room divider has also been installed. This gives a playful effect and ensures that the space is divided into two distinct areas: a room for playing and sleeping and a room for homework and relaxation. To keep the room airy and spacious, the room divider has been made transparent using chicken wire.
game lamp
Finally, Evelien also made a cool play lamp for Sil, made of materials from the thrift store. She placed a bulb in the lamp which works on WiFi and can then burn in all sorts of different colors. In this case of course in the colors red, blue and green, which are Sil’s favorite colors. She decorates the lamp with a helmet, giving it a really cool look.
The result
Sil can’t believe his eyes and loves his new room. He can’t wait to start playing and vlogging here.
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”