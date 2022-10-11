A cool game room for gamer and vlogger Sil

A large closet with plenty of storage space

Evelien is an interior stylist and created a design for Sil’s bedroom with Martine. They listened carefully to the wishes and therefore designed a large closet with plenty of storage space and a very cool chill corner. She also designed two desks in the bedroom. This way, Sil can play games on one desk and do his homework on the other desk without being distracted by his gaming computer.

Martine makes this piece of furniture with an undercoat. It is a plank of wood that is normally used as a floor slab or roof decking. It’s a rough plate with quite a bit of sanding in it. That’s why she sands both sides very well so that Sil can’t hurt himself or ruin his clothes.