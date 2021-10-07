National football begins Top 10: top scorer in Ligue 1 in activity

The Ligue des Hauts-de-France drew Thursday night for the fifth round of the Coupe de France, which is scheduled for the weekend of October 16-17. Several teams are still in the running, while Chambly and Boulogne-sur-Mer, natives of the N1, are taking part in the competition to mark this new round of the oldest football competition in France. Check out the full draw below, with some great games on the table.

Draw for the entire 5th tour of Hauts-de-France

Group A:

-Beuvry La Forêt AS (R2) – Lumbres (R1)

-Schvriris Godfreysnoye (R2) – Chambly (N1)

-Ricouart FCC (R3) de Cucq AS (R3) – Senlis USM (R1)

– Louvroil ASG (D1) – Roubaix Tg Portuguese (R2)

– Essigny FC (D1) – Escaudain USF (R2)

– Bowhain RC (R3) – Raismes FC (R2)

-Marpent FC (R2) – St Quentin (N2)

-Prémontre VS (D1) – Escaudoeuvres (R1)

– Montdidier AC (R3) – Valenciennes Dutemple (R3)

– Calais Beau Marais (R3) – Olympique Marcquois (N3)

– Hamel ESM (D2) – Chauny VS (R1)

-Verton (D1) – Cambrai AC (R1)

– Soissons (R2) – Amiens RC (R3)

-Poix du Nord (D1) – Wasquehal (N3)

– Tracy Le Mont (D3) – Lyon-Plage (R1)

-Montigny / Gohelle D1) – Breteuil VS (R2)

Hazbrouck (R1 – Oignies ASSB (R2))

– Liancourt Claremont (R3) – Cyclen (R2)

-Feignies-Aulnoye (N3) – VS Lyon (R1)

-Ailly S / S FC Samara (R3) – Harly Quentin Sport (D1)

Group B:

-Compiègne AFC (R1) – Béthune Stade (R1)

-Etaples AS (R2) – Bondues FC (R2)

– Lambres les Douai (D2) – Lambres les Douai (R1)

-Berlaimont VS (D1) – Cambrai Amerika (D1)

St Paul’s fillers (R3) – Camon US (R1)

– Escalbek (R2) – Runes (R3)

– Lampersart (R2) – Grand Synthe (R1)

– Club Bethessy (R3) – Aire sur la Lys (R2)

-Montreuil VS (D1) – Amiens AC (N3)

-Fendin (D4) – Billy Montenegro (R3)

-Marly USM (D1) – Bully les Mines (R2)

– United States (R3) – Anzin St Aubin (D1)

-Gouvieux VS (R2) – Croix IC (N3)

– Amiens Porto (R2) – Maubeuge (N3)

-Waziers USM (R2) – Gravelines (R1)

-Bergen en Baroeul (R3) – Longuenesse (R3)

– Berck AS (D1) d’Outreau ASF (R1) – St Maximin VS (R2)

-Tourcoing (R1) – Boulogne-sur-Mer (N1)

-Allery AS (D1) – Villenuève d’Ascq (R3)

– Beauvais AS (N2) – Calais Grand Pascal (R2)