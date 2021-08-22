dr. Jitendra Singh emphasizes Indo-Dutch cooperation in health and agriculture

Federal Secretary of State (independent responsible) for Science and Technology; Secretary of State (independent director) Earth Sciences; dr. Jitendra Singh, PMO, Staff, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, today highlighted Indo-Dutch cooperation on health and agriculture, two of the priority areas of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that since Trinity Health, agriculture and water have been a stone for years. The basis of close mutual cooperation between India and the Netherlands, Indo-Dutch cooperation can be developed into a model that others can follow.

The Minister met with a delegation from the Netherlands, led by Ambassador Martin van den Berg, who invited him to discuss and assess bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of science, technology and innovation.

The Chief Science Officer of the Government of India, Professor K. The Center for International Studies for International Relations and other senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.

dr. Jitendra Singh said that scientific technology will shape the state and contours of the future of the global economy and India stands ready to play a leading role in the community of nations. He said India was emerging as a huge investment destination and also called on the private sector to seize this opportunity to improve relations in all fields as the two countries have deep historical and cultural ties.

dr. Jitendra Singh welcomed the Dutch proposal to work together on green hydrogen and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a “national hydrogen mission” to make India a global hub in his speech on the 15th. August, India’s Independence Day. For the production and export of green hydrogen. Likewise, smart energy grids, functional materials, big data and the Internet of Things have been supported for collaborative research and development.

Referring to Ambassador Martin Vanden Berg’s proposal for ocean resource cooperation, the Minister announced that the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recently approved the proposal from the Science Ministry of Earth (MoES) for a “high seas mission”. objective of exploring the deep ocean in search of resources and developing Deep Seas technologies for sustainable use of ocean resources at an estimated cost of Rs. 4,077 million dollars.

dr. Jitendra Singh also called on the Netherlands for fruitful exchanges in the space sector, especially following India’s revolutionary reforms in the recent past, giving the private sector a level playing field in satellite launches and space activities. The minister said collaboration on innovations should boost our science economy, as our challenges and priorities are similar.

Ambassador Martin Vanden Berg spoke in his speech about future collaborations in the fields of solar energy, gas installations, cybersecurity, data science, urban water supply systems and emerging regions , which will create jobs for the Indian population. He said that institutional frameworks for cooperation already existed and that it was now necessary to work effectively on the ground.

Ambassador Berg also highlighted climate change as a major concern for the whole world and said that India and the Netherlands could work in areas such as carbon sequestration through the public-private partnership model. . He also stressed the need to address societal challenges through science and technology.

Collaboration in sports science is another area identified by both parties. Ambassador Berg said that Dutch coach Schwerd Marjen has played an important role in the rebirth of the women’s hockey team in India.

(with entry of GDP)