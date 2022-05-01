Dozens of countries are joining forces for more open internet

The United States, along with 60 other countries, has called for better international agreements on the Internet. With cooperation, the Internet must be open and better protected against the policies of countries such as China and Russia. The Netherlands is one of the signatories to the call.

On Thursday, 61 democracies presented a declaration for the future of the Internet. They are committed to protecting human rights, free information and privacy. The Internet must be accessible to all at affordable prices so that everyone can benefit from the digital economy.

They warn of the digital “dictatorship” of some states, which is suppressing freedom of speech online. The report said the Internet could be misused to promote misinformation, censor independent news sites or interfere in elections. The administration of US President Joe Biden calls China and Russia’s Internet policies a “dangerous new model.”

By signing the Declaration, countries dedicate themselves to the goals and values ​​contained therein without compromising their autonomy and law. In addition to the Netherlands and the United States, the UK, Ukraine and the European Commission have also signed the report.