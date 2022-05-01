The owner of an American funeral who neglected eleven bodies is serving a prison sentence

The owner of a Los Angeles funeral home has ignored but ignored the remains of 11 people, including children, and faces up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors announced today.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the owner of Mark B. Allen Mortuary and Cremations Services Inc. After complaints from relatives. The morgue is now closed.

The man is charged with 22 offenses – each with a maximum sentence of $ 110,000 and up to 11 years in prison.

The lawyer, U.S. Attorney Mike Fuer, said the situation was “incredibly sad and shocking.” “Eleven people died, including very young children, and the bodies of those who prepared the bodies with respect for burial were said to be rotten.”

It is not clear why the man wanted to turn the remains into a mummy. Some details about the case are not known.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a funeral director has made headlines in the United States for abusing the bodies of the dead. Burial rules are different in each U.S. state, and some states do not monitor centers.

In one of the most serious cases, in 2002, more than 330 bodies were found mutilated in a crematorium in Noble, near Atlanta. The former owner pleaded guilty to nearly 800 charges, including fraud and abuse.