Dozens of climate action arrests at US airports

Actions also took place at airports in North Carolina, California and Washington, among others. The exact number of those arrested is not known. In New Jersey, it would be at least 15 to 20 arrests. Two people who stuck to an object were also taken to hospital.

Climate measures have also been taken in at least twelve other countries in recent days. Nearly three hundred people were arrested in actions at Schiphol on Saturday.

Some four hundred Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion activists entered the grounds of Schiphol-East, including sawing through a fence with a grinder, from where business and private flights are handled with small planes. Some of the activists chained themselves to a number of devices, others pedaled the platform.

See images of Teterboro Airport in New Jersey here: