The US Department of Justice has accused Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, of lying to authorities and consumers about the emissions of more than 100,000 Jeep and Ram vehicles. Fiat Chrysler has now agreed to pay a $96 million fine.

Additionally, the automaker will also refund 204 million of the profits it made from the fraud. The automaker had already reached an earlier agreement with US authorities in 2019 worth $515 million. Fiat Chrysler then also undertook to adapt the cars concerned.

However, the agreement had no impact on criminal prosecutions.

