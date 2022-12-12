In 2023, the GLUE Design Route can not only be visited in Amsterdam, but also in Dallas in the USA. The first edition of GLUE amsterdam connected by design was an immediate success from the start in 2020. GLUE connects designers, architects, brands, showrooms, galleries, academies, interior designers, manufacturers furniture and museums, with the aim of better connecting this creative sector and making it easier to find.



Troy Durst and Guus van Maarschalkerweerd.

After a long orientation in different countries, the founder and owner of GLUE-Co, Guus van Maarschalkerweerd, found the right partner in the USA. Troy and his wife Cheryl S. Durst are well-known players in the Dallas design scene. Troy is the director of The WestEdge Design Fair, also works in Los Angeles and Cheryl is the CEO of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA).

“Brands and designers are looking for more connection with each other and that’s a big reason to launch GLUE in Dallas. For us, the focus is on design across the city.” said Troy Durst.

Van Maarschalkerweerd: “My partners Janine de Jong and David Heldt and I are extremely proud that GLUE is growing and being adopted by renowned players, both nationally and internationally. Each city has a unique creative profile and a distinct design community. Our goal is for one new international city to join GLUE each year.

GLUE offers a complete 360° package where attendees not only physically use the 3-day event, but also the corporate identity. GLUE provides visibility through social media channels (LinkedIn, Instagram), website and participants benefit from advertising on GLUE through media partners. In the Netherlands, this includes Iamsterdam, meaning GLUE could be seen across the city on billboards and through the partner’s channels.

More information:

www.glue.amsterdam