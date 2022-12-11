Amersfoort

,,If Hilversum had had the team that played against Eemland from the start of the competition, we would now be in a much better position in the competition,” is the firm belief of former international and club icon Rob Boske. .

From the result, a 39-12 loss, you wouldn’t tell, but Boske might be right. Hilversum have seen no less than seven players leave with “hassles” this week. For example, kicking specialist Hunter Cowan returned to New Zealand injured and frustrated. In its wake, six other “islanders” also returned home to spend the holidays there and probably never to return. Although this does not apply to Lalovi Tafua, who is in New Zealand as a best man at a wedding but will be joining again in the new year.

Out of necessity, Field Marshal Milroy used mostly Dutch players from other leagues against the leader. They did not disappoint. Hilversum started sharply, with a try from Zoubier Boumassaoud, but it was in the first half that Eemland finished with a 20-5 lead.

After the break, Hilversum tried to attack, but still had to allow Amersfoort’s fast three-quarters to break through three times. There was only a Dakota Coady score against it.

Incidentally, Milroy himself also played, due to personnel issues. ,,All the boys went there and supported each other, we had fun playing again,” appreciated the former New Zealand international. “There was another team. It was also clear after the game, when they made a circle and thanked each other for their efforts. We left the field with pride.

With matches still to be played against Hoek van Holland (home) and Rotterdam, the Hilversummers can no longer play in the top six, they are in contention for the title. It is striking to note that the reigning national champion DIOK is doing even worse. One trend is for clubs such as The Bassets, Amstelveen, Utrecht and Waterland to fall further after their relegation from the honorary class. It is clear that money plays a major role in attracting good players and being able to compete at the top.