the Helder

Excellent means of resistance to stress, Richard Zwart calls tai chi. On Saturday April 30, some members of his club Jian Aan Zee will demonstrate at the Beach Club Citadel on the beach battle Duinoord. World Tai Chi Day is the last Saturday in April. Millions of people then ride the ‘wave’.

Tai chi is not only a form of self-defense, but also a way to release stress. ,,We are always busy and we have a lot to do,” says Zwaart. “There is a growing need for balance. The practice of Tai Chi is graceful and gentle, it’s not called moving meditation for nothing. It comes from an energy, which must circulate. This so-called “qi” is the basic principle of Chinese medicine. The basic principle is that the body follows the mind and disease is caused by a disturbed balance. Tai Chi promotes health and strengthens body and mind and does not weigh down tendons and joints. It’s also good for coordination and balance and young and old can do it.”

On Saturday April 30, members of the Zzend Jian Aan Zee association will demonstrate between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. ,,The starting signal for the wave is given in New Zealand, because that is where the sun rises first. Then it goes around the world like a wave to end in Hawaii, but by then 80 countries have already participated.

Participation on the Duinoord beach is free on April 30.