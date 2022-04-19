US President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a strong call for reform of national election laws as Republicans in many states adjust voting procedures in their favor. “They want chaos to reign,” he said of the opposition party. “We want the people to rule.”

Biden delivered his speech in the southern city of Atlanta, a stronghold of the black civil rights movement in the second half of the last century. He called on Republicans in the Senate to stop opposing two bills aimed at protecting federal election rules.

Biden has said he is willing to change Senate procedures so that a simple majority is now enough to pass laws. For this, the so-called obstruction be abolished, a trick to prevent a proposal from being examined even without a majority. Abolition of the filibuster is opposed by two moderate members of Biden’s party.

On the contrary, Biden received criticism from his party’s left wing and local black activists ahead of his visit that the time for rhetoric is over and he needs to do more.

