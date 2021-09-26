Decathlon switches to the cloud platform

Global sports retailer Decathlon will leverage a global cloud platform for digital services provided by Colt Technology Services, Equinix, Interxion (a division of Digital Realty), AWS, Google Cloud and Axians.

Colt provides connectivity to Decathlon’s regional nodes in Asia, Europe and the United States in the form of a high-bandwidth backbone connecting multiple public clouds and SaaS services. Equinix and Interxion / DLR are data center partners providing colocation environments, AWS and Google Cloud are cloud partners and Axians provides remote management and support.

Core network solution

For the desired shift to cloud-based services, Decathlon needed a core network solution that met the highest availability requirements and could support its digital strategy and global expansion. The retailer needed a faster way to deploy the best digital products to grow their business. Decathlon also wanted to reduce the costs and overheads linked to the management of its internal data centers.

Decathlon now has the ability to configure on-demand network connectivity for use in minutes instead of weeks or months. This should translate into high quality connectivity in the form of dedicated connections supported by SLAs. Decathlon also benefits from a high availability rate of 99.99%, improved performance by bringing users closer to cloud providers, and optimal scalability thanks to the ability to upgrade connections in less than 24 hours.

Support cloud applications

“This gives Decathlon a secure, flexible and integrated platform to support our cloud applications,” said Matthias Castelain, Network Manager at Decathlon. “This allows us to focus on automating network scalability. Our goal is to build a predictive network based on the needs of end users. “

According to Castelain, new skills in NetOps and network data analysis are needed to achieve this goal. “Colt’s on-demand network services provide us with a central location for ordering and deploying network connectivity. We are now less dependent on our in-house IT infrastructure. And by utilizing advanced facilities at Equinix’s data center, we can also reduce costs and complexity. “

Decathlon Digital Transformation

Over the past decade, Decathlon has initiated a rapid digital transformation of the organization through its Decathlon Technology division in response to new technological challenges and consumption patterns. Decathlon Technology has more than 3,000 technicians in more than 50 countries and uses very innovative technology. He develops tools, systems and experiences that help people in all parts of the world access the pleasure and health benefits associated with exercise.

As an organization of the sports sector, Decathlon is engaged in two activities: the development of technical products and the provision of innovative services on the one hand, and the sale of these products and services through physical and online stores of somewhere else. With 330 points of sale in France and more than 1,700 points of sale throughout the world, Decathlon has supported 97,000 employees since 1976 to achieve the ambition to go further in sport through innovation.