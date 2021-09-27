American golfers continue to dominate the Ryder Cup | sport

Captain Steve Stricker’s team are trying to win back the prestigious European Cup, which won the last Ryder Cup in Paris in 2018. Last year the Continental Battle was called off due to the crown. Europe has won four of the last five editions.

America was also stronger on Saturday in the foursomes (where two players alternate with the same ball) and won three of four games. Only Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia won their duel against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger. Later in the day, on a four-ball, in which two players of a team play their own balls, European golfers held the United States at 2-2 for the first time. Again, Rahm / Garcia scored a point and Shane Lowry / Tyrrell Hatton also won. On the American side, Scottie Scheffler / Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson / Collin Morikawa were good for the win.

Go for the miracle

Twelve singles matches will follow on the third and final day. The team with 14.5 points wins. Europe need at least nine points to keep the Cup with a 14-14 draw. That’s half a point ahead of his famous return to Medinah Country Club in Illinois in 2012, where the European team came back from a 10-6 deficit.

“Scoring six points is very difficult, but I think we only need half a point less than the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ so we are going,” said European team captain Padraig. Harrington. “That’s definitely what we have in mind.”

Garcia has been the strongest player on the European side so far. With his two wins on Saturday, he achieved a record 25 Ryder Cup wins. “It motivates me when I need something out of the ordinary and luckily I have been able to do it for several years now. I am proud to be part of Team Europe.