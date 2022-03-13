Cultuur071, broadcast on 03-12-2022: The Electoral Debate Culture and Knowledge, art at the town hall, 100 years of LAFV and botanical illustrations

On the eve of the municipal elections, Gebr. The Nobel Prize takes place in the debate on the culture and knowledge of Leiden. Based on six themes presented by PS|theatre, representatives of all eligible parties in Leiden will discuss among themselves and with the public the climate of art and knowledge in our city. The organizers of this meeting (Cultuurfonds Leiden, Leiden University, Leiden and Partners and Leiden Kennisstad) hope that, partly on the basis of this debate, culture makers, students, scientists and all other culture-loving residents and knowledge will vote well-informed and thoughtful next week. will publish.

Joque Mulder in conversation with Guido Marchena on the electoral debate on culture and knowledge.

After a major renovation that took almost two and a half years, Leiden City Hall will be back in operation this summer. It was a good reason to carefully examine the art collection of the municipality. Jacqueline Petit says a small group of people assessed which of the approximately 360 works of art were suitable for a place in the “new” town hall. Unselected works of art are transferred to, among others, Erfgoed Leiden eo, Museum De Lakenhal, Leiden University, LUMC and Basalt Rehabilitation Center. Jacqueline is delighted with the development of a space for temporary exhibitions in the new meeting room on the ground floor.

Joque Mulder in conversation with Jacqueline Petit on the works of art in the renovated town hall.

The Leiden Association of Amateur Photographers has been in existence for exactly a century this year, making it one of the oldest cultural associations in the city. Henriette van der Linden (president of the association) gives an overview of the countless activities that will be organized in this jubilee year. She mentions, among other things, the photo walk guided by professional photographers, the anniversary book on the 100 years of LAFV and the centenarians photo project. Note the colloquium “Photography meets science and the city” on June 11, a meeting led by Sacha de Boer on the importance of photography for science. Boudewijn Swanenburg talks about the eight temporary exhibitions in the windows of the former V&D building.

Jos Nijhof in conversation with Henriette van der Linden and Boudewijn Swanenburg on 100 years of LAFV.



A scientific botanical illustrator is a draftsman who captures flowers and plants, or parts thereof, with the utmost precision and in a scientifically grounded manner. Esmée Winkel works as a scientific illustrator for the Naturalis Biodiversity Center and can also be found regularly at Leiden Hortus Botanicus. She belongs to the absolute world top in her field and has also received several important international awards for this. She recently published the book ‘Hyacintorchis’ about the discovery of a special orchid in the dunes of Noordwijk that had never been found in the Netherlands.

Jos Nijhof in conversation with Esmée Winkel about his botanical illustrations.

