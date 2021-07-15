Crypto transfer accounting is also not allowed to provide services in Italy. This was announced by the Italian financial regulator Concep. Italy is another country to take action against finance, one of the world’s largest exchanges for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

The UK Financial Monitoring Committee banned accounting last month. Regulators in the United States, Germany, Japan and Thailand have also turned against the stage. In the United States, it is under investigation by the Accounts Judiciary and tax authorities. The company is suspected of collaborating in money laundering and tax evasion.

There has been a lot of finance doing to get out of the surveillance. For example, the company is officially located in the Cayman Islands. The company has an office in Singapore, but no official headquarters. According to founder Zhang Peng Zhao, the company operates in a decentralized manner, similar to the cryptocurrencies it trades.

In terms of trading volume, accounting appears to be the largest crypto exchange in the world so far. More than 14 billion digital currencies have been traded on the platform in the last 24 hours, according to comparison website Cryptocompore. The next competitor traded $ 8 billion in the same interval.