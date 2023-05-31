Corné de Koning wins silver at the European Rowing Championships | Sports in Zeeland
Para-rowing Corné de Koning finished second in the European championship in Slovenia on Sunday. With Chantal Haenen, the partner he is working with for the 2024 Paralympic Games, he finished six seconds behind a British couple in the mixed class. This set a new world record with 8:02.92 minutes.
De Koning and Haenen were second from start to finish in the Final. Silver in Bled is their first joint international medal. The seasoned Bevelander writes on his social media: “Trust the process. We made our debut together on the international rowing circuit in 2022. An instructive year with variable results. This year, she was on the podium at the European Championships. Proud of the progress and milestones reached as a team! Let’s move on.
