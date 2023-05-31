LONDON — Novak Djokovic has gone from first to third in the world. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz tops the tennis rankings again and Daniil Medvedev, winner of Sunday’s tournament in Rome, is the new number 2.

Russian Medvedev won the Rome Masters Tournament on Sunday by beating Dane Holger Rune in the final. Rune is now sixth, his highest ranking yet. On the way to the final, Rune was too strong for Djokovic, who won the tournament in the Italian capital last year.

Botic van de Zandschulp remained in thirtieth place, while the Greek track of Tallon lost three places. The Greek track is now 39th.

Women’s ranking

In the women’s top 10, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan gained ground. She moved from sixth to fourth place after winning the WTA tournament in Rome. She overtook the French Caroline Garcia and the American Coco Gauff. Polish Iga Swiatek remained number 1 ahead of Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and American Jessica Pegula.

Arantxa Rus is the best Dutchwoman in place 113. The 32-year-old Russian will take part in the Roland Garros qualifying tournament this week. The main tournament begins on Sunday.

