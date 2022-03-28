Qatar does not currently make new investments in Russia. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in an interview with CNN. According to the Minister, the country rich in oil and gas is waiting with investments until the “clarity on the stability” of the situation around Ukraine comes.

“In the current situation, we are not thinking of new investments there. Even in Europe, until we have a clear picture of the stability of the situation. Well, not all of Europe, but there are areas where we feel tense. Or we face some political risk because we need to look at it from all dimensions. Al-Thani said.

Qatar Investment Commission (QIA) State Investment Fund has made significant investments in Russian oil group Rosneft. Those investments, according to al-Thani, were made on a “business valuation and continuing” basis, but are currently not increasing.

Open contact channels

While Qatar opposes any aggression or use of force against a sovereign state, the foreign minister said it was open to all means of communication. He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important. Al-Thani recently met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

The Minister, based on his conversation with his Russian counterpart, hopes that Russia will be prepared to comply with the demands made by him. “How far the Ukrainian government is willing to submit to those demands depends on the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people. Instead of bringing a ceasefire, humanitarian corridors and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, we must focus on this conflict instead of the battlefield,” al-Thani said.

Qatar has largely played a mediating role, especially in mitigating conflicts between the Taliban and the United States and the West and Iran, and bringing enemies to the table. According to the Foreign Minister, that policy is the “best way forward”.