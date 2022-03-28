U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a sharp call to reform national election laws as Republicans in several states changed voting practices in their favor. “They want chaos to rule,” he said of the opposition. “We want the people to rule.”

Biden delivered his speech in the southern city of Atlanta, the stronghold of the black civil rights movement in the second half of the last century. He called on Republicans in the Senate to stop opposing the two bills that protect federal election rules.

Biden said the Senate was ready to change the procedure so that a simple majority was enough to pass the laws. For this, the so-called Obstacles Should be abolished, a ploy to prevent a proposal from being considered even without a majority. The abolition of Philippester is being opposed by two members of Biden’s moderate party.

Instead, Biden received criticism from his party’s left-wing and local black activists that the time for talks ahead of his arrival was over and that he should take action.

