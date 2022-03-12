Cloth falls in love with Kwatta: the last professional youth theater away from Gelderland

Josée flips through the posters of the last few years again and looks at the photos of the participating actors, including Ilse Warringa, who rose to national fame for her role in The mother of lice† Hussaarts: “I always hoped I could pass Kwatta on to the next generation of makers. And I find it very sad that this is not happening because Nijmegen is a fantastic place to do theater for young people. There is a large audience. This audience will be missed in Kwatta, but I will also miss this audience in Nijmegen. »