beijing Washington

Senior Chinese, American, Russian and Pakistani diplomats will discuss the situation in Afghanistan this week in China, the Chinese and American foreign ministries said. Representatives of the Taliban have also been invited to the talks, which will take place in the center of Huangshan city.

Afghanistan is going through an economic and humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the cessation of American financial aid following the seizure of power by the Taliban. US-led troops left in August.

The United States, along with other members of the so-called “extended troika” – the three world powers plus Pakistan – believe it is in their interest that the Taliban fulfill their commitments to form an inclusive government, work together to fight terrorism and rebuild Afghanistan’s economy, the US State Department said.

The United States on Friday suspended another scheduled meeting with the Taliban, angered by a recent ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already arrived in Huangshan for talks. Lavrov has spent most of his time in Russia since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, but recently visited Turkey for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.