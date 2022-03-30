The team that stays at home: these tops must miss the World Cup in Qatar

Almost all the places for the World Cup in Qatar are now filled and between the two, a lot of seeds are missing. You can build a top team with it and we did.

Discover the whole team at the bottom of this article.

Goalkeeper: Giangluigi Donnarumma

Perhaps the personification of Italy’s decline. At the European Championship, he was still named the best player of the tournament, but things went wrong. Since his transfer to PSG, he has become an insecure goalkeeper and a shadow of himself. With the Parisians he again slipped painfully against Real Madrid and we already know the outcome of Italy.

Left back: David Alaba

He’s Real Madrid’s mainstay as a successor to Sergio Ramos, but that doesn’t automatically guarantee you can qualify for the World Cup. Austria doesn’t like World Cups either. The last time he was allowed to compete again was in 1982, 40 years ago. And although he now has a great team, including Marcel Sabitzer, he failed to beat Gareth Bale’s Wales in the play-offs. Alaba and co will have to wait a little longer.

Central defender: Giorgio Chiellini

at 37Ste Giorgio Chiellini may have played his last major tournament. With Italy, the defender did very well with a world title in his first foray into a tournament of nations in 2006 and the European title last year. You can hardly start and finish better, although an elimination by North Macedonia is not what the hard-hitting defender expected.

© GETTY

Central defender: Milan Skriniaro

Slovakia have only participated in a World Cup once: in 2010, when they finished second in a group with Paraguay, New Zealand and Italy and were eliminated in the next round by the Netherlands, later finalists. However, Slovaks will have to wait a while longer to see their heroes on football’s biggest stage. Milan Skriniar is now almost the only one known. He can close the door in the back and score once in a while, but qualifying your country for the World Cup on your own is asking too much of the Inter defender.

Right-back: Juan Cuadrado

Colombia have been good for a spot in the knockout stage at the last two World Cups. You’ll most remember the 2014 campaign when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by hosts Brazil. But now he has to look aside again. And it will be very boring for Juan Cuadrado. The 33-year-old Juventus winger – still one of the absolute strongholds of this Colombia – will probably have played his last World Cup in Russia.

Defensive midfielder: Wilfred Ndidi

A World Cup without Nigeria, we can hardly imagine it. In Qatar, however, there will be no trace of the Super Eagles as they lost in the last qualifying round against Ghana. Among the Nigerians are some old acquaintances, including Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi. The latter has been playing the roof tiles for years in Leicester and has long been able to reach the top, but will no longer be able to show himself in Qatar. The upper transfer will have to be forced in a different way.

© GETTY

Midfielder: Arturo Vidal

Two starting places in 22 games and one goal and one assist, such is Arturo Vidal’s record this season at Inter. The good days of the Chilean midfielder seem to be over, as are those of the Chilean national team. Alexis Sanchez and Vidal are still the stars there, but are already 33 and 34 years old. A change of guard is in order, but the new big talents are not there. And that’s why we don’t see Chile back in Qatar.

Midfielder: Naby Keita

Since only five of the total 54 African countries are allowed to participate in the World Cup, many interesting countries are missing out. So goes the Guinea of ​​Naby Keita, one of Liverpool’s strongholds. The African country has already been eliminated in the second round in a group with Morocco, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

Front left: Riyad Mahrez

If the elimination of Guinea is not really a surprise, that of Algeria is. The country won the Africa Cup in 2019 but failed to overtake Cameroon in the final round of play-off. Ensign Riyad Mahrez had another disappointment with the national team as defending champions Algeria were also knocked out in the group stage of the last African Cup.

© GETTY

Front right: Mo Salah

Perhaps the biggest defeat at the next World Cup. At Liverpool, Mo Salah is in the form of his life. He already has 20 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season, but in the final round of World Cup qualifying he ran into fellow Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s Senegal after the penalty shoot-out. One of the best footballers of the moment will therefore not be admired in Qatar.

Attacker: Erling Haaland

Norway is a very promising country. Just look at Martin Odegaard and old acquaintances Sander Berge. But the name of this team is Erling Haaland. Although the super striker hasn’t been there in crucial games for his country. Odegaard couldn’t pull it all off on his own and therefore the young striker’s debut in a major tournament remains to be seen. Will 2024 be his year?

