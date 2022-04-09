Champion De Leeuw closes ZK repechage in style | Sports in Zeeland

Daaf Kasse secured second place in the final standings with a win over Frans Blaas. The Aagtekerke veteran held up well for a long time, but when Kasse managed to place a solid outpost in the middle of the game, it was done quickly. Peter Schunselaar took third place on the podium. De Vlissinger outsmarted Hans van Akkeren with a not-too-difficult combination of drafts. Arjo Kousemaker, the 2020 champion, fell off the podium despite a hard-fought victory over Wim Koppejan.

Peter Blok is the new champion of Zealand in the promotion class. The Lammerenburg player struggled against teammate and only remaining contender Jan Koppejan, but secured his title with a draw. Third place went to Jouke van ‘t Padje.

