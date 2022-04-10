Sport Kort: MotoGP rider Martin takes pole at the Grand Prix d’Amérique | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have set up pages on our website dedicated to football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, where the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this section, Sport Kort mainly deals with other messages.

MotoGP rider Martin takes pole at the Grand Prix d’Amérique

10:22 p.m. Spanish road racer Jorge Martin will start from pole position in the MotoGP Grand Prix of America on Sunday. The pilot on his Ducati was the fastest in qualifying on the Austin circuit. Australian Jack Miller (Ducati) was three thousandths slower than Martin and his time earned him second place on the grid. Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) set the third fastest time and completed the front row of the grid for the race.

The Spaniard Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), leader of the championship, will only start from thirteenth place. World champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) starts the race from sixth place.

Bo Bendsneyder set the twelfth fastest time in Moto2 qualifying and that gave him a fourth starting position for Sunday’s race. Zonta van den Goorbergh starts in 22nd place. American Cameron Beaubier starts from pole.

Money again for bridge players at the World Cup

8:11 p.m.: The Dutch bridge team again missed out on the world title and had to settle for silver. Switzerland was slightly better in the final in the Italian Salsomaggiore di Terme and won 167-164. At the previous World Cup in 2019, Orange bridge players also won silver.

The Dutch team in Italy consisted of full and semi-pros Bauke Muller (60), Simon de Wijs (48), Ricco van Prooijen (48), Louk Verhees (57), Berend van den Bos (35) and Joris van Lankveld. (33). Muller was also there in 1993 and 2011 when the Netherlands became world champions.

Hans Kelder, technical director of the Dutch Bridge Association, called the silver a “great achievement”. “That final was of an incredibly high level and when you’re that close you naturally want to win it. So soon after the final it’s always a bitter pill, but I think everyone is proud of this silver medal. As a small country, we have once again shown that we have the best bridge players in the world.”

Van Aanholt and Duetz sail to Mallorca World Cup win

6:55 p.m. Sailors Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz won the Trofeo Princesa Sofia in the 49erFX class. The Dutch duo only had to finish in the final medal race to be sure of victory in the overall World Cup.

Brazilian Olympic champions Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena Kunze won the medal race, but they didn’t jeopardize Van Aanholt and Duetz’ top spot. The Dutch sailors finished sixth in the last race. In the final standings, the gap was 10 points.

Duetz, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games with Annemiek Bekkering, sailed for the first time with Van Aanholt at the Mallorca event. “If you get two good sailors together and it clicks, it’s good that it’s going well. But they dominated this week. That’s good,” national coach Jaap Zielhuis said.

Luuc van Opzeeland won the bronze medal in the new Olympic windsurfing class IQFoil. Hoofddorper, 22, won the semi-finals, but in the final battle he lost to Britain’s Andrew Brown and Italy’s Nicoló Renna.

Badosa does not come to Den Bosch with the WTA title

09:57: Tennis star Paula Badosa does not come to Den Bosch with a WTA title in her pocket. The Spaniard, Friday and Saturday opponent of the Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup, narrowly lost to the Swiss Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals in Charleston.

Badosa, 24, world No. 3, lost 2-6 7-6 (2) 6-4 to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, the reigning Olympic champion, in the clay-court tournament in the United States. The match lasted 2 hours and 47 minutes.

Badosa will be the leader of the Spanish team in a week. His compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza canceled the meeting at Maaspoort. The Dutch team is led by Arantxa Rus.

Bencic will play in Charleston the last four against the Russian Yekaterina Aleksandrova. The other semi-final will pit American Amanda Anisimova against Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Mavericks win NBA by 50 points over Trail Blazers

08:56: Dallas Mavericks inflicted a big defeat on the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA. The difference was no less than 50 points in Dallas, where it became 128-78 thanks in part to Luka Doncic’s 39 points. After the first quarter, the gap was already 23 points (36-13)

Doncic had 39 points and was also good for 11 rebounds. The Slovenian only needed half an hour for his production.

The Dallas Mavericks are already guaranteed to qualify for the playoffs. The question is whether the Mavericks will be seeded third or fourth. They have a slightly less winning record than the Golden State Warriors (51-30 to 51-29).

The Mavericks will face the San Antonio Spurs in their final game of the season next weekend. They will then not have the star player Doncic, who committed his sixteenth technical foul of the season.

Doncic’s side open the play-offs for the first time since 2011 with a home game.

Athlete Brinkman abandons the World Cup and opts for the marathon at the European Championships

08:32: Nienke Brinkman opts for the marathon this summer at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany, and gives up the World Championships in Eugene, America. “I think it would be nice to first gain experience at a European Championship near our home and wait a bit longer with a World Cup,” says the 28-year-old athlete. who clocked 2.26 in Valencia last year on his marathon debut. 34 ran.

With this time, she qualified for the World Cup and the European Championship, which will take place quite close to each other this summer. Next Sunday, she will be the Dutch trump card in the Rotterdam Marathon. She is number four on the starting list after Stella Barsosio (Kenya), Haven Hailu (Ethiopia) and Rose Chelimo (Bahrain).

The former hockey star is in the spotlight in the athletics world as her 2.26.34 is the third fastest time ever by a Dutch athlete. Only Lornah Kiplagat (23.2.43) and Hilda Kibet (2.24.37) were still faster. “I experience this attention as very positive, but I still have to get used to it. I stay relaxed about it, but it’s definitely overwhelming. It’s crazy to realize that I suddenly belong to the Dutch top. Maybe it’s a good thing I’m not used to it yet, so I can always stick to my old patterns.”