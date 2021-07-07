BMW launches the 2 Series Coupe with rear-wheel drive!

The small coupe of the mark retains its propulsion, but a manual transmission seems far for the moment….

BMW’s first lineup for the new 2 Series Coupé includes the rear-wheel drive 220i and 220d, followed by the punchy M240i xDrive. The 230i will follow next summer, the three having one thing in common: the absence of a manual gearbox.

The M240i is expected to arrive exclusively with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission by the end of the year or early 2022. As is the case with the xDrive version, the RWD version will likely get the Steptronic Sport version out of the box. gearbox with paddle shifters and launch control.

It looks like BMW wants people to upgrade to the M2 to get their hands on their heads, as there are plenty of rumors suggesting the topper will have a three-pedal setup. Additionally, the M2 is supposed to come exclusively in RWD form, unlike its big brother M4 which is now available with xDrive for the first time.

In the meantime, it should be pointed out that the M Performance model is more powerful in the United States than in Europe, probably because the version sold here must meet more stringent emissions standards. The American-spec M240i xDrive offers 382 hp and 500 Newton meters, while its European cousin has to be content with 369 hp and the same torque.

Interestingly, the power delivered also varies between the two. The North American variant of the M240i delivers full power from 5,800 rpm while European horses kick in a bit earlier, at 5,500 rpm.

The M2 is said to have a whopping 450 hp and 542 Nm and will arrive sometime in 2023.

