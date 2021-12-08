billionaire vlogging vacation in space
You go on vacation with friends with a tent and a few cases of beer. Later it became a hotel on the Spanish coast. And so you slowly built it up to the Four Seasons Hotel in the Maldives. But billionaires go even further. Among them, space vacations are crap right now. Japanese billionaire and vlogger Yusaku Maezawa is a pioneer in this regard.
No obligation to wear masks, QR codes and queues for the breakfast buffet. No, there is no crown in space. No gravity either, so the mouth hood makes way for an astronaut suit.
Vlogging Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa in space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa successfully launched his rocket into space and is heading for the space station ISS. He is visiting the space station in preparation for his sightseeing flight back to the moon in a few years. He will be back on Earth in just under two weeks.
Yusaku Maezawa, along with cameraman Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Misurkin, departed at 8:38 a.m. from Baykonur space base in Kazakhstan. The cameraman films and produces the billionaire’s vlogs, which Youtube to be placed. This will also happen from the ISS. The vlogging billionaire is the man behind Zozotown, one of the biggest online fashion stores in Japan. His net worth is estimated at $ 2 billion, converted to € 1.8 billion.
On vacation on the moon
In 2018, the Japanese bought a trip around the moon. He did it at SpaceX, the space company of billionaire Elon Musk. The flight is due to be completed in 2023. Yusaku Maezawa is allowed to take eight people on the trip, which takes about a week in total. The Japanese are turning it into an artistic project, dearMoon, for which interested parties from all over the world can register.
Find out how the billionaire’s space hobby is disrupting space travel in this article.
