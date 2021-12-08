The Zeestraat is undergoing a major redevelopment that will link the street to the cycle path of the stars village of Scheveningen, a route that goes through the Scheveningseweg. This means that the current street scene will undergo a metamorphosis in which much of the asphalt will disappear, according to the town hall plans. The area should also be more in line with palace to palace route.

“Now the road is still just a slab full of asphalt and as a cyclist you don’t always feel safe and that’s why we’re going to change that,” he said. Alderman Robert van Asten (D66). With its plans, the city council wants to create a “bicycle-friendly route to stimulate bicycle use”. Partly for this reason, the street will have a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

With the redesign, the Zeestraat should better connect with the Noordeinde, which was redesigned in 2018. “This will bring the atmosphere of the city center to the city’s north canal. »The street is already part of the palace to palace route and with the overhaul should contribute to “a tourist and cultural walking route from the palace of Noordeinde, via Noordeinde and Zeestraat in the direction of Vredespaleis”. In the Zeestraat itself you will find the Panorama Mesdag and the Sound and Vision Museum in The Hague.

A passage, including a pedestrian island, will be added through Laan van Meerdervoort to improve safety. The Zeestraat itself will have a clinker coating instead of the current asphalt, the road will be narrowed and the sidewalk will be wider. In addition, there are speed bumps in the street to slow the speed.

Work is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.