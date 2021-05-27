The imposition of US sanctions on the controversial North Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany would be futile because it would damage relations between the United States and Europe. Also, the project is almost complete. That’s what US President Joe Biden said.

It was announced last week that the United States would waive sanctions against the company that built the Nort Stream 2 gas pipeline system that runs through the Baltic Sea. Washington has often criticized Europe’s plan to rely heavily on Russian natural gas, giving Moscow greater influence in Western Europe. That would be at the expense of security. Countries such as Poland and Ukraine are also strongly opposed to the plan. Germany has always rejected this criticism, arguing that the gas pipeline provides a direct and secure energy supply.

Biden says he has always been an opponent of Nort Stream 2, but now says sanctions are no longer in place as the 1,200-kilometer pipeline is almost ready. A small area of ​​German water still needs to be built. With Nord Stream 2, the capacity for gas supply from Russia to Germany will double. Several companies, including the oil and gas group Shell, are involved in the project.