This week, US leaders are meeting in Los Angeles for the ninth US summit. This is the only meeting of the leaders of these continents. However, the summit did not go smoothly as US President Joe Biden, who hosted the summit, did not invite all the leaders from these continents.

The leaders of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela were not welcomed at the summit, which is why no other leaders were present. The absence of Americans’ southern neighbors is particularly painful: Mexico. Biden did not call on left-wing leaders over human rights abuses.

US President Joe Biden.

Leaders of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay appear in California. ‘The discussion about the summit is more about the structure of the summit than the content,’ notes American expert Goen Peterson. ‘We are mainly talking about the economy, democracy and the flow of migration. But the biggest debate is that many leaders have not been invited. ‘

Migration discussion

And the absence of so many countries makes the debate on migration even more difficult, says Peterson. ‘These migration flows ensure that pressure is high on the southern border of the United States. As for Pita, it is politically very sensitive. He therefore hopes to reach agreements to reduce immigration pressure in exchange for improving the economies of South American countries. ‘

‘Scratch on face’

The Mexican president may not be present, but that does not mean that Mexico is not represented at the summit. “There is a foreign secretary, but the Mexican president avoided the summit this time, especially a big scratch on the face of the United States,” Peterson insists.

The first summit was held in Miami in 1994 and the conference is in the United States for the second time this year. The previous US summit was in the Peruvian capital, Lima, and even then differences of opinion about the dictatorial regimes in Venezuela and Cuba caused division. Then-President Donald Trump canceled his participation at the last minute, much to the chagrin of colleagues on the continent.