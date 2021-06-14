Prime Minister Bennett spoke with President Biden. Photo Twitter.

On Sunday evening, US President Joe Biden congratulated Israel’s new Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett on taking office as President of the New Presidential Coalition.

“On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State Yer Lapid and all members of the new Israeli cabinet,” Biden said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and lasting relationship between our two countries.”

He made a phone call with US Secretary of State Blinking Lapid and greeted him and invited him to go to Washington. The move comes after Benjamin Netanyahu used his last speech as prime minister to voice his grievances with Washington.

Biden, who took office in January, said: “Israel has no better friend than the United States. The bond that binds our people together is a testament to our shared values ​​and decades of close cooperation. As we continue to strengthen our federation, the United States remains committed to supporting Israel’s security. ”

The president added that his administration was fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to promote security, stability and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the people of the region.

Thanks to Bennett Biden for responding.

“Thank you Mr. President! I look forward to working with you to strengthen the relationship between our two countries, “he wrote.

The two leaders spoke on the phone later in the evening, after which the White House released a statement online, congratulating Biden Bennett and reiterating his willingness to work with him to strengthen ties between the United States and Israel.

