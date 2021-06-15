‘Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement finalized’ – Policy

A free trade agreement has been agreed between the United Kingdom and Australia, and Sky News is quoting a government source as saying that the deal will be announced on Tuesday morning.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are said to have reached an agreement on these terms during a dinner on Downing Street on Monday evening.

The British government has promised to conclude a free trade agreement with Australia by the end of June. It wants to show that it can create new economic opportunities after leaving the EU. The agreement aims to increase the volume of trade between the two countries to the current $ 20 billion (approximately 23 23.3 billion).

As a member of the European Union, the United Kingdom is the first major Brexit free trade agreement for a country without a trade agreement. This agreement is significant because it sets the terms for future negotiations with other countries, such as the United States.

Last month there was reportedly a split among British ministers over the terms of the deal. Some expressed concern that the non-tariff and quota agreement would make it difficult for the country’s farmers to compete.

