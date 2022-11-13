US President Joe Biden on Sunday after the Democrats won the Senate in the midterm elections (halfway) not just a reason to rejoice. He expects his party to lose control in the House of Representatives.

One seat has not yet been assigned to the Senate: that of Georgia. Americans are due to go to the polls again on December 6. Both Republican and Democratic candidates received insufficient votes for the seat.

Currently, Democrats have won 50 seats and Republicans 49. In the event of a tie, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has the casting vote. As a result, Biden is already assured of a majority.

An extra seat can help prevent plans from being canceled by opposing party members, as happened last year when Biden sought to overhaul the welfare system. It failed because Democrat Joe Manchin voted against it.

In the House of Representatives, 20 of the total 435 seats have yet to be filled. The Republicans are on 211 seats and need 7 more seats to get a majority. Biden’s Democrats are at 204 and need 14 more.

The president does not see this happening again. “It seems too ambitious,” he admits in a conversation with reporters. If Biden loses control of the House, it will be much harder to pass bills in the remaining two years of his presidential term.

Still, Biden could have seen the loss coming. It is almost a rule of law in American politics that the party of the incumbent president suffers (often heavy) losses in the halfway.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”