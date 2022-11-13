Ab Smit new board member of HZ University of Applied Sciences

Ab Smit is currently working as the general manager of the province of Zeeland. He is ultimately responsible for the official organization, which is made up of 600 professionals. He is also secretary of the executive committee, formed by the provincial executive. He has extensive knowledge and experience in the field of strategy, organizational development, operational management and regional cooperation. He gained pedagogical experience, among others, as director of the municipality of Nijmegen – of the education portfolio, among others. He is currently still chairman of the supervisory board of the Christian school community of Walcheren. Ab is known as a results and people oriented manager.

An experienced driver

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, we are pleased to appoint Ab Smit as a member of the Management Board. In particular, his knowledge and experience in leading large public organizations – with areas of focus such as business operations and change processes – gives us confidence that we have found the right candidate,” said Toine Poppelaars , Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “Ab Smit is an experienced administrator and a strategic thinker. He has a good feeling with social issues and he feels very involved in them,” says Barbara Oomen, Chairman of the Management Board. “As HZ, we have great ambitions, among other things, to strengthen the knowledge infrastructure in the region, including the further development of the Kenniswerf in Vlissingen. Ab’s experience and knowledge of Zeeland will come in handy here. His personal and approachable leadership style also suits our personal university of applied sciences.

Heart for Zeeland

“As a Zeeland born and bred, I feel a strong connection to Zeeland. I really enjoy starting to work in higher education and especially at HZ,” says Ab. young and passionate people about the future. The Institutional Plan and the vision of HZ, “Contribute to a better world”, inspire me. I want to bring this to life with staff and students. Through education and with practice-oriented research, we work together to find solutions to the problems we face as a society.Ab appreciates the high quality of teaching and research and the personal and small-scale character of the HZ “I already feel welcome. Participating in the daily practice, enjoying the atmosphere and meeting the students, employees and relations: I can’t wait to be there. Ab succeeds John Dane, who will leave his post as a member of the Management Board on January 1, 2023.