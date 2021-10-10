(infomercial) – Last summer we often had to sit at home and now winter is just around the corner. But there’s also good news: New Zealand is set to reopen its borders to foreign tourists in early 2022, just falling into the southern hemisphere in the summer! Learn more about the climate and the best time to visit this country here. The best month to travel to New Zealand depends on what you want to do in the country and what part of New Zealand you are going to visit. Plus, learn more about travel arrangements, such as requesting a New Zealand visa of the NZeTA





Like the Netherlands and many other European countries, most of New Zealand has a temperate maritime climate, type Cf according to the Köppen classification. This means that the climate is strongly influenced by a nearby sea or ocean, and precipitation can fall there anywhere. The winters are mild and the summers hot. In the driest month, there is an average of around 30 millimeters of rain.

Parts of New Zealand – especially the northern part of the South Island – have a continental climate with slightly more extreme temperatures. The region north of Auckland has a subtropical climate. Here it is much warmer than in the rest of the country and the temperatures do not usually drop below 0. In the mountains there are areas with a high mountain climate and eternal snows.

Seasons in New Zealand

Because New Zealand is in the southern hemisphere, the seasons are exactly opposite to those in Europe. Spring runs from September to November, summer from December to February, fall from March to May, and winter from June to August.

September – November: spring

In the spring the temperatures are rather cool, during the day an average of 16 to 22 degrees Celsius. During these months it usually rains the most, averaging around 93 millimeters. The advantage of a spring trip is that these months are right before the high season, so it’s not too crowded with tourists yet and the prices are lower.

December – February: summer

The summer months are generally considered the best time to visit New Zealand. The temperatures are pleasant, between 21 and 28 degrees and there is less precipitation than in spring. These months are therefore also the high season in New Zealand, which means that there are more foreign tourists.

March – May: Autumn

During the fall months, the average daytime temperature in New Zealand is 14 degrees Celsius. There is a little more rain than in summer, but less than in spring. In these months, one can admire the country in beautiful fall colors. Because the high season just ended in March, it will be less crowded than in previous months.

June – August: winter

In winter it is slightly colder and the average maximum temperature is around 12 degrees Celsius. Snow can fall not only in the mountains, but also in lower areas in winter. June to August are the low season and therefore are the cheapest months to travel to New Zealand.

Apply for a visa

In addition to determining the best travel period, you should also apply for a visa before booking your trip. The New Zealand Electronic Visa (NZeTA) can be easily applied for online. This visa is suitable for vacation and business travel. After submitting the request and paying the visa fees On average, the request is sent by email after five working days. Before applying for a visa, check if you meet the NZeTA requirements.

The New Zealand visa is valid for two years. Once the visa has been granted, you can decide on the day of your arrival in New Zealand, as long as your trip falls within the validity period of the visa. This allows you to determine in which month you will travel to New Zealand even after applying for your visa. The visa can be used for multiple trips, so you can also admire New Zealand in different seasons.