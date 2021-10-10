Air New Zealand requires passengers to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus on international flights, reports Reuters.

This vaccination policy will come into effect on February 1. In March 2020, New Zealand closed its borders to people of other nationalities. Only residents of New Zealand nationality were allowed to enter the country. From November 1, people of different nationalities will be welcome again, three months before Air New Zealand’s vaccination policy goes into effect. Minister Chris Hipkins announced that foreign travelers must be fully vaccinated before entering the country.

Mixed feelings Air New Zealand politics

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran expects mixed feelings about the airline’s vaccination policy. “As with everything, there will be people who will not agree. However, we know it is the right thing to do to protect our employees, customers and the wider New Zealand community. “ does it light up according to Reuters in a report.

Many airlines currently require a negative test before boarding passengers. According to the CEO, vaccinations are the future. “Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the new reality of international travel – many destinations Kiwis want to visit are already closed to unvaccinated visitors. “

United airlines threatens to be fired

United Airlines has done something similar to Air New Zealand in the past. The American company has demanded that all of its staff, including people on the ground, in the office and in the air, be vaccinated. At the beginning of September, this company announced the measure and the employees finally had until the end of the month to be vaccinated. If they refused by then, United Airlines threatened to quit.