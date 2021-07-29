China has sent a well-known ambassador to the United States for its provocation in its homeland. According to Chinese diplomacy, the Kin Kang will begin to work at a time when relations between the two world powers are “at a standstill”.











John F. John of New York. The Chinese embassy in Washington said Kennedy arrived at the international airport yesterday. The new ambassador has earned the reputation of being a “fighting wolf.” The word refers to the aggressive tone used by some Chinese diplomats towards Western countries.

However, as soon as Kin arrived he accommodated his guests. “China and the United States differ in their history, culture, social structure and level of development. However, they are now entering a new cycle of mutual understanding, trying to get to know each other better,” he told reporters.

Isolation

Diplomat served as Deputy Foreign Minister from 2018 to 2021. He promised to bring the relationship between the United States and China back on track. On a new Twitter account, he announced he would return to work soon after 14 days of isolation.

On Monday, the new Chinese deputy foreign minister said the United States was only looking to provoke conflict. “They want to turn us into an imaginary enemy. As soon as we can stop our growth all their problems will be solved,” said Ji Feng.