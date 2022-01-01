According to the policy agreement between Germany and the United States, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany will not be allowed to operate if there is an ‘increase’ in Ukraine. AFP reports that German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbach made the announcement on Sunday evening.

Baerbock told the German television channel ZDF that due to tensions over Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine, “the Americans and the previous German government agreed that the pipeline should not be operated if there was a new expansion.”

Namebach released his statements after the G7 meeting in Liverpool, which was largely dominated by tensions over Ukraine. According to US intelligence, Russia has deployed more than 90,000 troops on the Ukrainian border; Russian President Vladimir Putin may consider an invasion in early 2022. He will talk about this with his European colleagues on Monday.

Former President Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden reached an agreement on the pipeline in July, which is controversial because the United States believes the plan will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas. It was agreed that in the future Russian gas would continue to flow to Europe via Ukraine. The United States has lifted sanctions against the plan.

Gas transport route

Merkel’s successor Olaf Scholes spoke about the pipeline during a visit to Poland on Sunday. According to Scholes, Germany will continue its efforts to ensure Ukraine’s status as a gas transit route to Europe, Reuters reports. “It would be a big mistake to think that trespassing on the borders of a European country would go without consequences,” Scholes said. Although the pipe-laying work has been completed, permission to operate it has not yet been finalized.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Sunday that “if Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine, it is unlikely that gas will flow through the pipeline”. According to Blinken, the pipeline is a “means of pressure” on Russia, he told the US channel NBC.