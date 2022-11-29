Bad news for ‘New Amsterdam’ fans

Unfortunately, the end of the popular hospital series seems to be in sight…

As of this writing, the fourth season of New Amsterdam. This season consists of 22 episodes. In 2020, the series received another three-season renewal. This includes the fifth season. However, this season will be the last.

Ratings down

It can hardly be said that the popularity of New Amsterdam decreases drastically. In the United States, the series is still extremely popular, but the viewing figures are still seeing a slight decline. However, it is not so much the viewing figures, but above all the costs that cause the series to be deleted.

In the Netherlands, it is possible to watch the first two seasons not only on the Netflix streaming service, but also on Videoland. Meanwhile, the third season also appeared on Videoland. It is not yet known when the fourth season will arrive in the Netherlands. The season finale will air in America on May 24 this year.

Despite the fact that the hospital series is coming to an end, we still have two more seasons to look forward to here in the Netherlands.