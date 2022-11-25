Automatically sort and pack apples

The combination of 2 advanced robotic technologies that will drastically reduce the need for labor in processing plants was first demonstrated on November 17 in Bolzano, Italy. Global Pac Technologies demonstrates its Aporo(TM), a robotic apple packer and recently launched Carton Optimization Robot (COR), at Interpoma.

the aporo The packer, designed and manufactured in New Zealand by Robotics Plus, was launched in 2018 with a mission to reduce the labor required to place fruit into trays. But how to easily put the full trays in boxes? Van Doren Sales, headquartered in the United States, accepted the challenge and after several attempts the COR has been extensively tested around the world and is now ready for launch.



Aporo II and COR at Interpoma

While Aporo and COR are modular devices, both designed to be installed together in packing stations. By combining the two devices, labor is no longer required to place the fruit in the trays and the trays in the crates. “This means the packing station can reallocate its workforce to value-added tasks rather than repetitive activities,” said Cameron McInness, director of Global Pac Technologies, which distributes the two robots globally. entire. Combined, the two technologies make it possible to wrap at least 1 box per minute per belt, or 2 boxes per double belt, without any physical effort.

“Our business is driven by our customers. We listen to their pain points and look for solutions,” Camron added. “Depending on the type of product and the configuration of the packing station, the combination of these 2 technologies can reduce up to 6 employees per double belt, which is a big plus for the customer.”

