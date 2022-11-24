PerfoTec will issue bonds and certificates of deposit for the shares through the NPEX exchange. Investors will receive 8% interest from PerfoTec on the new 5-year bonds. PerfoTec wishes to raise a maximum of 1.5 million euros in growth financing with this second bond issue.

In addition, the company sets up share deposit certificates for an amount of up to 1 million euros. Bonds and certificates of deposit for shares are tradable via the NPEX online exchange after placement.



Bottom Groeneweg

PerfoTec wants to use part of the proceeds from the issues to finance investments in the expected growth in the United States. PerfoTec is also on the eve of introducing an innovation in pallet packaging that prevents spoilage of bulk fruits and vegetables. The patent for it is expected to be granted in January 2023.

Director Bas Groeneweg of PerfoTec: “We make micro-holes in the packaging. The holes cannot be seen by the human eye. The approach is different for all types of fruits and vegetables. The “respiration rate” of products can be measured using a respiration meter. Fruits and vegetables are still alive, even after harvest. They use and exhale CO2 and you need to take this into account when packing them.

According to Groeneweg, this is the right time to strengthen PerfoTec’s capital position. PerfoTec’s packaging technology and knowledge is being embraced by the supply chain because of the cost benefits and the fight against spoilage of fresh produce.

