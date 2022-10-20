Astronomers discover huge black hole ‘virtually in our backyard’ | Science

Astronomers have discovered a large black hole at a relatively short distance from Earth, reports the University of Alabama . It is a black hole that weighs twelve times our sun.

The newly discovered black hole is closer to Earth than any other black hole discovered to date. Just 1,550 light-years away, the black hole is “virtually in Earth’s backyard”, the researchers say.

It is always a challenge for astronomers to discover black holes. The gravity of a black hole is so great that not even light can escape. As a result, black holes can only be discovered indirectly.

Astronomers are primarily interested in how stars move through the universe. Deviations may indicate the presence of a black hole. To discover this black hole, scientists examined the movements of 200,000 so-called binary stars.

Photographing a black hole is almost impossible. Astronomers succeeded for the first time in 2019. Earlier this year, so far best picture made of a black hole. This black hole is at a distance of 27,000 light years from Earth.

Scientists are learning more and more about black holes. Finding a black hole so close to Earth will also help. More than a million black holes are probably hidden in the Milky Way, the galaxy of which our Sun and Earth are part.

