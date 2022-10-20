Can artificial intelligence be less crude?

Buijsman, author of the book AI, getting smarterfirst, explain exactly what artificial intelligence is: “It’s computer systems that try to use pattern recognition to try to do things that people normally do. So you show them millions examples of what they need to solve and then you hope the computer learns what to do.”

imbalance

Computing power allows computers to calculate much more than a human. But the computer can also make mistakes. For example, students of color were not recognized by anti-cheat software. And that’s probably mostly due to human error, Buijsman thinks: “When training the algorithm, examples of mostly white males and white females were used, which is why the computers didn’t recognize students of color. Programmers are not so diverse, mostly white. men. And therein lies the imbalance.

antisocial

The companies behind the self-learning software should therefore be aware of possible errors. Moreover, the software is not always watertight, because according to Buijsman it does not exist. Ultimately, errors are not the fault of the computer, but the responsibility of the person behind the software, he says: “It’s up to us to deal with it properly. We have to both fight against the discrimination and dealing with errors in a humane way”. . According to him, programmers and software developers should be particularly aware of the possibility that their AI could be discriminatory and try to prevent it.