Assistant national coach Hiddink sees Australia win over New Zealand: ‘We had to score more often’

Sun. Nov 13th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

With a top coach and experienced "foreign" players, the Dutch rugby team wants to go to the World Cup With a top coach and experienced “foreign” players, the Dutch rugby team wants to go to the World Cup 3 min read

With a top coach and experienced “foreign” players, the Dutch rugby team wants to go to the World Cup

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 34
Silver for the pursuit team with the first national coach Ritsma Silver for the pursuit team with the first national coach Ritsma 1 min read

Silver for the pursuit team with the first national coach Ritsma

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 51
Hundreds of pilot whales stranded again in New Zealand Hundreds of pilot whales stranded again in New Zealand 1 min read

Hundreds of pilot whales stranded again in New Zealand

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 67
Abraham Kuyper's 1913 speech on sport and exercise is fully online Abraham Kuyper’s 1913 speech on sport and exercise is fully online 4 min read

Abraham Kuyper’s 1913 speech on sport and exercise is fully online

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 61
Rugby: a tough sport but so safe Rugby: a tough sport but so safe 3 min read

Rugby: a tough sport but so safe

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 61
Verstappen and Red Bull talk again with Sky TV channel Verstappen and Red Bull talk again with Sky TV channel 1 min read

Verstappen and Red Bull talk again with Sky TV channel

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 61

You may have missed

"International content is critical to Netflix's continued success" “International content is critical to Netflix’s continued success” 2 min read

“International content is critical to Netflix’s continued success”

Maggie Benson 57 mins ago 20
Guests of Efteling Pinokkio restaurant evacuated due to smoldering cable in theater | 112 Guests of Efteling Pinokkio restaurant evacuated due to smoldering cable in theater | 112 1 min read

Guests of Efteling Pinokkio restaurant evacuated due to smoldering cable in theater | 112

Phil Schwartz 60 mins ago 29
Assistant national coach Hiddink sees Australia win over New Zealand: 'We had to score more often' Assistant national coach Hiddink sees Australia win over New Zealand: ‘We had to score more often’ 1 min read

Assistant national coach Hiddink sees Australia win over New Zealand: ‘We had to score more often’

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 24
Squeeze the rain from the clouds, they experience it in Abu Dhabi Squeeze the rain from the clouds, they experience it in Abu Dhabi 4 min read

Squeeze the rain from the clouds, they experience it in Abu Dhabi

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 32