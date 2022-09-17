Apps of the week: Find a date nearby via Netflix radar and games | Technology

17 sep 2022 om 05:32

A new dating app introduces a flirt radar for possible matches in the area, and a new game from Netflix is ​​great fun to check out. These are the apps of the week.

By Erwin Vogelaar

lucky moon

With a Netflix subscription, you can now watch the new game lucky moon to play. This game comes from the team that previously played snowboarding Alto’s Odyssey made.

You control young Luna, who finds herself on a mysterious island full of ancient temples to discover.

What stands out the most are the controls. You don’t use buttons, but move Luna by swiping across the screen. This immediately makes sense, because we don’t do anything different on our smartphones. There isn’t even a jump button, so you always have to go down while avoiding traps.

The game is constantly adding new elements to keep things interesting, from new hazards to whole new ways to get around. You might expect it to be a straightforward game due to the simple controls and endearing look, but it is lucky moon everything but. A great challenge is presented to you.

To download lucky moon for iOS Where android (free with a Netflix subscription)

dragzter

There is a new dating app from the Netherlands to download. dragzter is looking for a possible match in your immediate environment. For this, the app has a “flirtradar” that shows how far away your potential matches are at the moment.

The creators of the app want to make sure users don’t come across fake profiles. Tinder, among others, gets a lot of flak about it. Therefore, all users have to pay to connect with another. In addition, everyone must enter a registration number of a Dutch car, motorcycle or scooter.

The special thing is that you can also search for these license plates in the app. So, do you see anyone getting into a car that you find interesting? Then you can try to see if that person has a profile in the app.

dragzter is only available on the App Store for iOS, but Android users can get started with the web app at this link.

To download dragzter for iOS (free).

112NL

At the beginning of this year, the application 112NL released, for people who need emergency services but cannot speak. In the app it is possible to chat and your text can be translated directly if you do not speak Dutch.

New to the app is that you can now also indicate that you cannot communicate at all. The app can then transmit your location to emergency services.

Another small addition is that it is now easier to search for a language to use the translation function. Not unimportant in situations where a quick response is vital.

To download 112NL for android Where iOS (free).

