You must disable these 3 functions immediately

iOS 16 has just been released and has a lot of great features to try out. Yet Apple also has a few features enabled by default that you don’t want to use. In these iPhone tips, we show 3 iOS 16 features that you should disable immediately.

3 iOS 16 Features You Should Disable Immediately

iOS 16 gives your (old) iPhone a new look with exciting new features. Think, for example, of the new lock screen that finally gives you more freedom to set a cool background.

Still put iOS 16 also a number of default functions that you might not expect. In these iPhone tricks, we will show you three functions that are better to deactivate.

1. Remove the search button from the home screen

Since iOS 16, a new search button has appeared on the home screen, and the button (with the dots) to switch between tabs has disappeared. But you don’t need this new search button at all. You can find your iPhone anytime by swiping down with your finger in the middle of the screen. Therefore, just turn off the button, you do it in the following way.

Disable Search Button in iOS 16 on iPhone Open ‘Settings’; Scroll down and choose “Home screen”; Disable the “Show on home screen” option.

2. Disable Personalized Recommendations and Tips on iPhone

When browsing the App Store, you regularly see recommendations, tips, and advertisements for other apps on your iPhone. Indeed, there is an option (by default) that allows Apple to do so. That’s why you’d better disable this setting.

Go to Settings’;

Tap your Apple ID at the top of the screen;

Choose “Media & Shopping > View Account”;

Disable the “Personalized Recommendations” slider and tap “Done”.

3. Ask to connect to hotspots

You may have experienced it: you walk around town and just as you check your iPhone, you are asked if you want to connect to a hotspot. This is not necessary at all, especially if you have a big data plan. It is also much safer not to connect to public hotspots.

You can set your iPhone to stop asking at all. In these iPhone tips, we’ll show you exactly how to do it.

Tap “Settings”;

Go to “Wifi” and scroll down;

Tap “Ask to connect”;

Then choose the “Disabled” option.

More iPhone tips for iOS 16

Of course, there are also some nice new features in iOS 16. Do you always have to install the latest version of the operating system? Then take the 4 Useful iPhone Tips Before Installing iOS 16 there for a moment. Are you more interested in the new features of iOS 16? Then check out the article below!

